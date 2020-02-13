WestStar Bank has added Linda Troncoso and Lane Gaddy to its board of directors. Troncoso is president of TRE & Associates, a civil engineering firm with offices in El Paso and Austin. She has a master’s degree in engineering from UTEP and is chairwoman of the Medical Center of the Americas Foundation. Gaddy is the chief executive of W Silver Recycling, where he’s overseen the company’s growth from two locations with 20 employees in 2015 to 11 locations and 500 employees. He was inducted into the El Paso Business Hall of Fame in 2016 and has led a number of Downtown development projects, including the restoration of the historic Bassett Tower. WestStar is a locally owned community bank with assets of more than $1.9 billion.
