Victor Barroteran has joined WestStar Bank’s commercial banking group. He is responsible for developing and managing commercial lending relationships and expanding new commercial business. Barroteran has more than 20 years of commercial banking experience. He has a bachelor’s of business administration in economics from the University of Texas at El Paso and serves as president of Hospice El Paso’s board of directors. WestStar is a locally owned community bank with assets of more than $2 billion.
