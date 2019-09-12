State Rep. Joe Moody, an El Paso attorney, has joined WestStar Bank as its senior counsel.
Moody, a Democrat who serves as speaker pro tempore in the Texas House, was managing partner at the firm of Moody & Sahualla. He has also served as a prosecutor at the El Paso County District Attorney’s Office.
“We are pleased to have Joe join our senior leadership team,” said WestStar CEO Rick Francis in a statement. “His leadership experience, insight and knowledge of the law will be of tremendous benefit.”
Moody has a bachelor’s degree from New Mexico State University and a law degree from Texas Tech University School of Law. He is a member of the El Paso Probate Bar Association.
WestStar is an El Paso-based community bank with assets of more than $1.8 billion, which services the El Paso, Las Cruces and northern Mexico area.