David Osborn has been elected to the board of directors of the Texas Bankers Association. Osborn, who has 38 years of banking experience, is the president and chief operating officer of WestStar Bank of El Paso. He also serves on the boards of McMurry University and Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare. Osborn began his career at State National Bank in El Paso as a credit analyst in 1983. He later worked at JPMorgan Chase for 10 years and joined WestStar Bank in 2000. Founded in 1885, the TBA is the largest and oldest state bankers association in the country.

