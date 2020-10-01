Cynthia Conroy, assistant vice president and director of community outreach at WestStar Bank, has been appointed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to the Governor’s Commission for Women. The commission is tasked with developing and implementing a strategy to help make Texas the No. 1 state for women-owned businesses and to address the issue of human trafficking. Before joining WestStar, Conroy was the executive associate in the office of the associate dean of research and the director of the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso. She also has more than 12 years of academic administration and grant management experience at the University of Texas at El Paso. She serves on many boards, including as vice chair of the United Way of El Paso County. WestStar is a locally owned community bank with assets of more than $2 billion. It services the El Paso, Las Cruces and northern Mexico area.
WestStar Bank assistant VP appointed to state commission
- El Paso Inc. staff
