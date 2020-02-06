WestStar Bank has announced the promotion of Felipe Fornelli, Joanne Terrazas and Joe Baca. Fornelli has been promoted to assistant vice president, facilities manager. He has more than 35 years of experience in facilities and industrial engineering and will oversee the maintenance and renovation of WestStar’s 14-branch network, as well as the planning, design and construction of the bank’s offices in the new WestStar Tower. Terrazas has been promoted to senior vice president, branch operations. She joined the company in 2009 and has more than 34 years of financial experience. Baca has been promoted to vice president, information security officer. He has more than 11 years of combined experience in information technology and information security.
