Marquez

WestStar has hired Patricia Marquez to serve in its commercial banking group. Marquez, who has 22 years of experience in commercial banking and 12 years in business banking management, will develop and manage commercial lending relationships and expand new business. She has a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Texas at El Paso and serves as chair of the El Paso Community College Foundation. She also is a Project Arriba member and is on the board of the El Paso Chamber. WestStar is a locally owned community bank with assets of more than $2 billion.

