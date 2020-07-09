Western Technical College, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, has added a new associate degree in aerospace and defense technology. Graduates from the program will have the opportunity to transfer their credits to earn a bachelor’s degree. “The associate degree in aeronautical technology will support local efforts to lead in the aerospace and defense industry, build a new talent pipeline and create an exciting future of possibilities for students,” U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar said in a news release.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.