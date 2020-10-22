Western Technical College donated $5,000 to the El Paso Zoological Society

Western Technical College has donated $5,000 to the El Paso Zoological Society. The nonprofit, which has more than 4,000 members, will use the funding to support zoo communication and education. It will provide members monthly emails with fun facts and news about the zoo, as well as education on current environmental and conservation efforts. Western Tech is celebrating 50 years as a family-owned and operated nationally accredited institution of higher education.

