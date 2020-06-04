WestStar Insurance has named Brad Kuykendall to its board of directors.
Kuykendall is CEO of Western Technical College. He serves on The Borderplex Alliance advisory board for El Paso and is vice chair of Career Education Colleges and Universities in Washington, D.C. He has a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Utah and a bachelor’s degree in Spanish from Brigham Young University.
