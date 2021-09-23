Tania Proctor

Western Heritage Bank has named Tania Proctor human resources director. Proctor, who has lived in New Mexico since 1982, has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from New Mexico State University. She has been a certified professional in human resources since 2013 through the Human Resource Certification Institute and a member of the Society for Human Resource Management since 2015. For more than 25 years, Proctor was the Village of Ruidoso’s human resources director. Western Heritage Bank operates in El Paso, Las Cruces and Deming.

