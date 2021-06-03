Molina

Western Heritage Bank has promoted Shannon Molina to controller. Molina has almost two decades of banking experience. She started her banking career in 2003 with First American Bank. Shortly after, she joined Western Heritage Bank as a teller, and, since then, has held positions in both operations and accounting. Molina has several certifications in automated clearing house and accounting. Western Heritage Bank operates branches in El Paso and in Las Cruces and Deming, New Mexico.

