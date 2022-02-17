Corina Resendiz

Western Heritage Bank has promoted Corina Resendiz to treasury management officer. She will serve the El Paso market. An El Paso native, Rosendiz has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Texas at El Paso. She started her banking career with Plains Capital Bank and joined Western Heritage Bank in 2017. The bank operates locations in El Paso, Las Cruces and Deming.

