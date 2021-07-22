Hernandez

Western Heritage Bank has named Bryan Hernandez as its new assistant vice president, credit underwriting. The El Paso native has worked in the banking industry for more than five years. He has a bachelor’s degree in global business management from the University of the Southwest in Hobbs, New Mexico. Most recently, Hernandez was a credit analyst in Western Heritage’s credit department. The bank operates locations in El Paso, Las Cruces and Deming.

