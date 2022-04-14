Darlene Corona

Western Heritage Bank has named Darlene Corona as co-BSA officer. Financial institution compliance under the Bank Secrecy Act, or BSA, is a requirement of all banking institutions. A Las Cruces resident, Corona has worked in the banking industry for more than seven years. Most recently, she was the BSA and anti-money laundering specialist at Western Heritage. Corona has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Phoenix.

