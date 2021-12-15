The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration selected the West Texas Aerospace and Defense Manufacturing Coalition as a finalist for the $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge. The coalition, which is led by two centers at the University of Texas at El Paso with many partners, including the El Paso Chamber, city of El Paso and private industry, is one of 60 finalists selected from 529 applicants nationwide. The coalition received a $500,000 grant and now competes for Phase 2 of the challenge, which will award 20 to 30 coalitions up to $100 million to implement three to eight projects. The challenge is funded by the federal American Rescue Plan. The initial investment will “jumpstart the coalition’s collective efforts to tackle the enduring challenges in the El Paso region of lagging incomes, brain drain and the hollowing out of a once vibrant U.S. manufacturing base,” according to a news release.
West Texas coalition finalist for Build Back Better challenge
- By El Paso Inc. staff
