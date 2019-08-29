Wells Fargo has donated $50,000 to the El Paso Victims Relief Fund and $50,000 to the United Way’s El Paso Community Assistance Fund within the Paso del Norte Community Foundation. The Victims Relief Fund was established to support the victims of the Aug. 3 mass shooting and their families. The community fund was established to rebuild resources and capacity of local partners offering services, including crisis counseling, emergency food and shelter, and disaster response. To donate, go online to pdnfoundation.org/give-to-a-fund.
