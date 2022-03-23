Wells Fargo Bank recently awarded the Promotores de Salud/Community Health Workers program at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso a gift of $15,000 to provide financial and health care literacy to nearby residents. The Promotores de Salud program delivers health education to underserved families in El Paso with a special focus on residents of the 79905 ZIP code where the TTUHSC El Paso campus is located.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.