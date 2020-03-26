The Wells Fargo Foundation has donated $75,000 to the Paso del Norte Community Foundation El Paso COVID-19 Response Fund. The funds will provide rental or utility assistance to those who are unable to work. It will also support vulnerable populations, including the homeless and elderly, by providing access to food or shelter through partnerships with nonprofit organizations like the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank. The donation is part of the $6.25 million in aid Wells Fargo announced to support the global COVID-19 response.

