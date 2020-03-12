Waxing the City is opening a third El Paso location at the Fountains at Farah shopping center. It is expected to open at 8889 Gateway West on Monday. The owners are Fernando Ibarra and Martin Labrun.
Waxing the City opening new location
Waxing the City is opening a third El Paso location at the Fountains at Farah shopping center. It is expected to open at 8889 Gateway West on Monday. The owners are Fernando Ibarra and Martin Labrun.
Waxing the City opening new location
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.