El Paso Water has received a $2.05 million grant from the Military Preparedness Commission’s Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant program. The grant will support the expansion of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Desalination Plant on the Eastside, along with a $2.05 million grant from the Bureau of Reclamation and an investment of $4.1 million by the water utility. When the expansion is complete, the plant, which turns salty water into drinkable water, will have a capacity of 33.5 million gallons per day. Right now, it has a capacity of 27.5 million.
Water utility receives grant to expand desalination plant
- El Paso Inc. staff
