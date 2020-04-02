El Paso-based H2O Terra has earned a National Recognition Award for exemplary engineering achievement in the American Council of Engineering Companies’ 53rd Engineering Excellence Awards for designing a new reverse osmosis treatment system for El Paso Water. H2O Terra served as the engineer for the design and installation of an advanced treatment process called Concentrate Enhanced Recovery Reverse Osmosis. It was developed as a collaboration between El Paso Water and the University of Texas at El Paso. Installed at three El Paso Water supply wells, the process has improved the yield of each reverse osmosis unit from 75% to 92%. The result: an extra 600,000 gallons of potable water daily and a reduction in concentrated waste by 73%.
