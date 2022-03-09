Walmart has lowered the cost of sending money to Mexico through its Walmart2Walmart money transfer program. Under the program, which the retail giant launched in 2016, customers can send money from any Walmart store in the U.S. to any Walmart in Mexico for $2.50 per transaction. The company says the cost is “at least 50% lower than similar offerings on the market.” Remittances in Mexico surpassed $51 billion in 2021, a 27% increase compared to 2020, according to BBVA Research.

