Walmart Neighborhood Markets has committed to awarding more than $1 million across the U.S. as part of its health and wellness day of giving. In El Paso, Walmart Neighborhood Markets will make $1,500 donations to the Child Crisis Center, Children with Disabilities Center, El Paso Cops Helping Kids, El Paso Diabetes & CCTE, El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, Guiding Star El Paso, You Eat I Eat Community Unity Food Bank and Rio Grande Cancer Foundation.

