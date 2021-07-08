The Construction Manager Certification Institute has certified Jorge Loya as a construction manager. Loya is an associate vice president and west region area manager at Broaddus & Associates and serves as president of the El Paso Chapter of the American Institute of Architects. CMCI is a subsidiary of the Construction Management Association of America.
VP at Broaddus & Associates receives construction manager certification
El Paso Inc. staff
- Updated
