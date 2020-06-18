Williams

Viva Capital Funding has hired Sarah Williams as vice president of sales. Williams has more than 15 years of experience in the factoring industry. Most recently, she was director of business development for Interstate Capital Corporation. She also served in the U.S. Army for eight years, and currently serves on the board of B’Nai Zion Synagogue in El Paso and as the president of B’Nai Zion’s Sisterhood.

