Viva Capital Funding has announced four new hires. Celina Barron and Paco Irigoyen have been hired as account managers, Darlene Rosales has been hired as account support specialist and Sasha Landskov as marketing specialist. Barron has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and began her career in factoring in 2012. She previously worked in the banking, mortgage and insurance industries. Irigoyen also began his career in factoring in 2012 and is studying to earn the Certified Account Executive in Factoring designation from the International Factoring Association. Rosales has more than 10 years of experience in the finance factoring industry and has worked in both credit and collections. Landskov has more than a decade of marketing and design experience. She has a bachelor’s degree in photography/video/technology and a project manager certificate.
Viva Capital Funding announces hires
- El Paso Inc. staff
