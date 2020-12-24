Visit El Paso, an operating division of Destination El Paso, has hired Anthony Mancuso as director of convention sales development. Mancuso, a Certified Meeting Planner, has worked for the San Francisco Travel Association, San Diego Tourism Authority and Visit Oakland in various sales roles. “El Paso is an enlightened destination with a lot to offer meeting planners from all over the world. I was blown away by the food, the natural beauty, and most of all, the warm hospitality upon my first visit to the city,” Mancuso said in a news release.

