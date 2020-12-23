Veronica Castro, director of tourism development at Visit El Paso, has been selected to be a member of the El Paso Executive Forum. The members of the Executive Forum are women executives and community leaders who are dedicated to the economic, civic and cultural development of the El Paso region. Raymond Valles, Visit El Paso’s convention sales manager, has been named to the El Paso in Austin Network’s inaugural board of directors. As the event director, he will spearhead efforts to create events that benefit the organization and El Pasoans in the Austin area.

