Virgin Galactic Holdings has relocated its space plane, VSS Unity, to its commercial headquarters at Spaceport America, a publicly funded facility for private vertical launches about 100 miles north of El Paso in New Mexico. The move of VSS Unity marks a key step in the relocation of Virgin Galactic to New Mexico and enables the company to start the final stages of its flight test program at Spaceport America. The space company has relocated pilots, engineers and support employees to New Mexico in anticipation of commercial space launches later this year.
Virgin Galactic’s space plane arrives at Spaceport America
