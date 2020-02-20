VSS Unity

Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity departs Mojave Air & Space Port in Mojave, Calif. for the final time as Virgin Galactic shifts its SpaceFlight operations to New Mexico on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. Virgin Galactic's spaceship VSS Unity, tucked under the wing of its special carrier aircraft, headed east from Southern California on a long-awaited ferry flight to its new home in New Mexico where it will be prepared for commercial operations carrying tourists on hops into space, the company said. (Matt Hartman via AP)

 Matt Hartman

Virgin Galactic Holdings has relocated its space plane, VSS Unity, to its commercial headquarters at Spaceport America, a publicly funded facility for private vertical launches about 100 miles north of El Paso in New Mexico. The move of VSS Unity marks a key step in the relocation of Virgin Galactic to New Mexico and enables the company to start the final stages of its flight test program at Spaceport America. The space company has relocated pilots, engineers and support employees to New Mexico in anticipation of commercial space launches later this year.

0
0
0
0
0