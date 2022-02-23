VanTrust Real Estate Far East logistics park

One of the buildings in VanTrust Real Estate's logistics park in Far East El Paso.

 Photo provided by VanTrust Real Estate

VanTrust Real Estate, a real estate development company based in Kansas City, has completed Phase I of the logistics park it is building on spec in Far East El Paso. The four buildings, between Mercantile Avenue and Paseo Del Este Boulevard, total 514,135 square feet. So far, almost 77,000 square feet of space is leased by OLA Logistics, 44,410 by Intercermic and 66,065 by Buckland Global Trade Services. VanTrust Real Estate expects the properties to be fully leased in the second quarter of this year. The logistics park is within Foreign Trade Zone No. 68.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.