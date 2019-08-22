The American Psychological Association has accredited the psychological internship program at the El Paso Veterans Affairs Health Care System. Achieving the accreditation is an extensive process, and the El Paso VA worked towards it for more than a year and a half. The accreditation recognizes that the internship program meets the rigorous standards set by the association’s commission on accreditation and that the interns receive training from well-credentialed faculty within a well-resourced program that is committed to diversity.
