El Paso Electric recently welcomed a new cohort of eight college students for its annual summer internship program. The students will participate in an eight-week career-development program with an El Paso Electric department related to their field of study. They will also lead a corporate social responsibility project as part of the utility’s community outreach initiatives. This year, the internship will be primarily virtual due to the pandemic.
