UTHealth School of Public Health – El Paso has expanded its graduate-level programs. Its new Master of Public Health in health care management is one of five such programs in the country accredited by the Commission on Accreditation Healthcare Management Education. It will launch in 2022 for the fall semester, and the program is accepting applications. “One aspect that is unique to the border region is the diverse population and growing demographics,” said Kristi Mena, dean of the UTHealth El Paso campus. “There is a border with three cities and two countries, so providing care can be complex, especially when it comes to administrative responsibilities such as strategic growth, payments, insurance and recruitment of providers.” The program will focus on all aspects of health care management, including organizational behavior, finance, operations, law and strategy. The courses will be offered Friday evenings and Saturdays.

