The U.S. Department of State’s Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship Program has selected seven UTEP undergraduate students to receive its prestigious scholarship and to study abroad. They are: Sofia Arciniega, Mircka Calderon, Adrian Elias, Marcela Fuentes Anaya, Alyssa Garza, Progga Hassan and Jade Hernandez. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program is adjusting its process to avoid travel during the 2020 calendar year, either delaying the students’ planned study abroad opportunities until 2021 or creating virtual and remote opportunities.
