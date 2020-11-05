The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board has approved a new postgraduate certificate in the psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner concentration at the University of Texas at El Paso. The program will address the need for more mental health providers caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Applications are being accepted for the program, which is designed for nurses with master’s degrees in nursing. The certification program will begin in spring 2021.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.