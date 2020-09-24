The National Science Foundation has awarded $5.27 million to a team of interdisciplinary researchers at the University of Texas at El Paso to advance critical zone research in drylands. The critical zone is defined as the thin layer on the Earth’s surface from the top of the vegetation canopy to groundwater aquifers below. The UTEP team includes 13 researchers from UTEP’s geological sciences, biological sciences and art departments. It is led by Lixin Jin, Ph.D., associate professor of geology.

