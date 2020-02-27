The University of Texas at El Paso and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso have renewed their commitment to work collaboratively and expand opportunities for biomedical and health science research. Each institution’s president signed an agreement in which research-oriented faculty at both universities will engage in joint research projects that involve neuroscience, drug therapies, cancer prevention and health disparities to advance health-related research, education and health care practices in the Paso del Norte region.

