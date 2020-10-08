The University of Texas at El Paso and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso have announced new initiatives to strengthen collaboration and expand health research involving faculty at both universities. They will each contribute up to $100,000 over the next two years to a new seed grant program. Under the program, the universities will review and select proposals from faculty seeking support for collaborative research projects that can lead to external funding. Seed projects will be funded up to $25,000 per team. The collaboration also includes the creation of a joint task force, a plan to streamline joint faculty appointments and efforts to simplify oversight of joint research.

