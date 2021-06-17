Bernal

Ana-Flor Bernal has been named a recipient of a Fulbright U.S. Student Program English Teaching Assistantship award for the 2021-22 academic year. Bernal, a senior majoring in English and American literature, is the third UTEP student ever to receive the award and the second to be named this year. Sponsored by the U.S. State Department and the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board, the award fully funds U.S. students as they research, develop creative projects and/or teach English abroad. Bernal will head to Brazil in February 2022 for a year-long English teaching appointment. UTEP established the Office of Student Fellowships and Awards in 2020 to raise awareness of opportunities such as the Fulbright student program.

