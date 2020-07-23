The University of Texas at El Paso had a record enrollment of 12,981 students for summer 2020 – an 8.5% increase over the prior summer. This summer semester was unlike any in recent UTEP history. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all of the courses were delivered remotely. “While we did do extensive outreach, we recognize that online course delivery also increases accessibility for some students,” said Amanda Vazquez-Vicario, Ph.D., assistant vice president for enrollment services. “We believe that these factors likely played a role in this summer’s increase in returning students.”

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.