Two research centers at the University of Texas at El Paso have announced plans to open a unit in Youngstown, Ohio. The expansion of the W.M. Keck Center for 3D Innovation and the NASA MIRO Center for Space Exploration and Technology Research will “create a joint presence for collaborative opportunities with Youngstown State University and the region’s business community focused on advanced manufacturing, aerospace and defense technologies,” according to a press release. Youngstown is home to America Makes, one of eight Manufacturing Innovation Institutes established by the U.S. Department of Defense as public-private partnerships. In 2015, UTEP was designated as the first America Makes Satellite Center. “I believe the El Paso and Youngstown areas are poised to become leaders in hypersonic technologies,” said Ahsan Choudhuri, Ph.D., founding director of the space technology center at UTEP.
hot
UTEP’s 3D innovation and NASA centers expand
- El Paso Inc. staff
-
- Updated
- 0
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Nurses, doctors voice concerns about operation of El Paso Children’s pediatric intensive care unit
- Race for El Paso mayor: Meet the six candidates who want your vote
- Stream & Chill With This Year's El Paso Film Festival
- Hotel Paso del Norte reopens after multimillion-dollar restoration
- E2open to Become Publicly Traded Company through Combination with CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I
- Big jobs announcements bright spot amid pandemic
- Family owned hardware store in Clint wins national award
- Mariachi Vargas takes concert outdoors
- Whispers: Novelist awarded, recycle updated and blimp this
- Pumpkin pickin’, trick-or-treating with a twist
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Commented
- VIDEO: Amazon's El Paso fulfillment center rising at surprising speed (2)
- WestStar Tower announces another tenant (1)
- Annello faces 2 challengers in District 2 City Council race (1)
- Race for El Paso mayor: Meet the six candidates who want your vote (1)
- Operator of T.J. Maxx to invest $150 million in El Paso, bring 950 jobs (1)
- After years of negotiations, big Asarco land deal falls apart (1)
Latest News
- El Paso Electric names general counsel, controller
- UTEP’s 3D innovation and NASA centers expand
- Spaceport America signs agreement with Canadian rocket company
- Air Compressor Solutions chooses El Paso for expansion
- TTUHSC El Paso awarded grant
- Parkhill announces promotion
- Tri-State office building renovated, adapts offerings to pandemic
- Funding opportunity for nonprofits to provide COVID-19 recovery support
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.