Two research centers at the University of Texas at El Paso have announced plans to open a unit in Youngstown, Ohio. The expansion of the W.M. Keck Center for 3D Innovation and the NASA MIRO Center for Space Exploration and Technology Research will “create a joint presence for collaborative opportunities with Youngstown State University and the region’s business community focused on advanced manufacturing, aerospace and defense technologies,” according to a press release. Youngstown is home to America Makes, one of eight Manufacturing Innovation Institutes established by the U.S. Department of Defense as public-private partnerships. In 2015, UTEP was designated as the first America Makes Satellite Center. “I believe the El Paso and Youngstown areas are poised to become leaders in hypersonic technologies,” said Ahsan Choudhuri, Ph.D., founding director of the space technology center at UTEP.

