The Greater El Paso Chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars has recognized three UTEP ROTC cadets. Breonna Ray was named the organization’s gold medal recipient. Adrian Martinez was awarded the silver medal and Samantha Villa the bronze medal. The annual awards are given on the recommendation of the ROTC unit commanders and staff and are based on their recognition of the cadets’ high level of performance in their respective programs.
