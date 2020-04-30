Researchers at the University of Texas at El Paso have developed a nanohybrid vehicle that can be used to optimally deliver drugs into the human body. The research was published in April 2020 in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces. Leading the study are: Mahesh Narayan, Ph.D., and Sreeprasad Sreenivasan, Ph.D., both researchers in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry and the Border Biomedical Research Center. “This work creates a new type of bio-friendly drug-delivery vehicle made of recyclable materials,” Narayan said in a news release. “The other special feature of this vehicle is that it can deliver the drug via two mechanisms: one rapid and the other a slow-release.”

