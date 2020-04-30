Researchers at the University of Texas at El Paso have developed a nanohybrid vehicle that can be used to optimally deliver drugs into the human body. The research was published in April 2020 in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces. Leading the study are: Mahesh Narayan, Ph.D., and Sreeprasad Sreenivasan, Ph.D., both researchers in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry and the Border Biomedical Research Center. “This work creates a new type of bio-friendly drug-delivery vehicle made of recyclable materials,” Narayan said in a news release. “The other special feature of this vehicle is that it can deliver the drug via two mechanisms: one rapid and the other a slow-release.”
UTEP researchers’ work published in scientific journal
- El Paso Inc. staff
-
-
- 0
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Coronavirus in El Paso: Latest updates
- Port Aransas & Mustang Island Reopens For Fun
- Second investor interested in Butterfield Trail Golf Club
- Foot-traffic data show retail rush then crash; El Paso malls ‘positioned well for inevitable reopening’
- City reducing recycling service to cut costs
- Top El Paso golf club to close permanently
- Pastor thinks it's too soon to reopen churches in Texas
- Tesla has plans to open El Paso center, state filings show
- How to reopen? Mayor, businesses say very carefully
- Dental emergency? Some El Paso dentists stay open
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Commented
- How to reopen? Mayor, businesses say very carefully (1)
- Foot-traffic data show retail rush then crash; El Paso malls ‘positioned well for inevitable reopening’ (1)
- Second investor interested in Butterfield Trail Golf Club (1)
- When your retail tenants can’t pay the rent: How local real estate companies are responding (1)
- Childcare woes (1)
- One call center now obeying social distancing orders, but new complaints arise from others (1)
Latest News
- Viva! El Paso canceled over coronavirus
- Kemp Smith recognized by Chambers USA
- Dickinson Wright attorneys recognized by Chambers USA
- The Borderplex Alliance announces board members
- UTEP researchers recruiting for study
- High school principal retiring
- Esports pique curiosity during pandemic shutdowns
- El Paso businesses join #OpenforBusiness campaign
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.