Active coping, denial, emotional support, humor and religion are among the strategies that help people who have chronic conditions and disabilities deal with stress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study by researchers at The University of Texas at El Paso. Emre Umucu, assistant professor of rehabilitation counseling, and Beatrice Lee, an incoming rehabilitation counseling faculty member, examined the perceived stress levels and coping mechanisms related to COVID-19, and how coping affects well-being in people with self-reported chronic conditions and disabilities. Their findings were published in the journal Rehabilitation Psychology. To read the full study, go online to https://bit.ly/36Vdkhp.

