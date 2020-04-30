A new study at the University of Texas at El Paso will look at the psychological factors that led some Hispanic men to successfully change their heavy drinking behavior to help others make similar changes. Faculty, staff and students who are part of UTEP’s Latino Alcohol and Health Disparities Research and Training Center plan to launch the self-funded research effort, called CAMBIOS, in April 2020. They are recruiting Hispanic men ages 20 to 50 from the Paso del Norte region who have effectively changed their drinking behavior. Information: utep.edu/lahdr.

