PLOS Biology Journal has included 16 current and past UTEP faculty members in a ranking of the world’s most cited researchers

PLOS Biology Journal has included 16 current and past UTEP faculty members in a ranking of the world’s most cited researchers. The ranking method is based on standardized citation metrics developed by a group of scientists at Stanford University. The researchers recognized are: Ruey (Kelvin) Cheu, Ph.D., College of Engineering; Russell Chianelli, Ph.D., College of Science; Luis Echegoyen, Ph.D., College of Science; Jorge Gardea-Torresdey, Ph.D., College of Science; Eli Greenbaum, Ph.D., College of Science; William Herndon, Ph.D., College of Science (posthumously); Mohamed Khamsi, Ph.D., College of Science; Vladik Kreinovich, Ph.D., College of Engineering; James Kubicki, Ph.D., College of Science; Davesh Misra, Ph.D., College of Engineering; Lawrence Murr, Ph.D., College of Engineering; Mark Pederson, Ph.D., College of Science; Jose Peralta-Videa, Ph.D., College of Science; Chintalapalle Ramana, Ph.D., College of Engineering; Douglas Watts, Ph.D., College of Science; Ryan Wicker, Ph.D., College of Engineering.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.