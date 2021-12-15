Thomas Boland

Thomas Boland, Ph.D., professor of biomedical engineering at the University of Texas at El Paso, has been named a fellow of the National Academy of Inventors. Election to NAI Fellow status is the highest professional distinction accorded solely to academic inventors. Boland, who filed the first patent for printing cells in 2003, has developed technology that prints cells and biomaterials into viable and functioning structures. He leads UTEP’s biomedical device, delivery and diagnostic lab.

