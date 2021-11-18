Chu-Young Kim

Chu-Young Kim

A research article by Chu-Young Kim, a professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of Texas at El Paso, was published in the latest edition of the journal Science. “Dr. Kim’s research has the potential to revolutionize drug development,” Robert Kirken, dean of the UTEP College of Science, said in a statement. “He has offered a first look at the complex structure of enzymes that produce polyketides, a discovery that helps us understand how nature synthesizes drugs. The ability to create drugs based on natural designs is both cost-effective and promising for patients.” Kim’s research is supported by a $1.2 million grant from the National Institutes of Health and could help to cut the time it takes to develop new drugs.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.