The University of Texas at El Paso has reported a fall 2020 enrollment of 24,879 students. While the university saw a decrease in first-time freshmen and transfer students, there was increased enrollment among sophomores, juniors and seniors. According to UTEP, the decrease in enrollment, in comparison to fall 2019, is almost entirely due to students who graduated high school, applied to college but are not starting their freshman year during the pandemic.

